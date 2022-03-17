Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 131,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ opened at $174.52 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

