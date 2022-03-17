Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

