iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Decreased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,979,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

