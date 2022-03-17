iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $72.20.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
