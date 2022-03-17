iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

