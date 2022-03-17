iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 698,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.