iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 69,152 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $44.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 599,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 62,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

