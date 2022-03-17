iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,786,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

