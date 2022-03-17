iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.44

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as low as $32.36. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 54,772 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

