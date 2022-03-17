iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $201.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

