iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

