iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

