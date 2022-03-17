Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 330,854 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 134,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

