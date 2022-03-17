Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews Sells 47,132 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 47,132 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $17,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
