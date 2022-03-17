Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews Sells 47,132 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 47,132 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $17,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.