Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

ITRI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,754. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Itron from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Itron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.