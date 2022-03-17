IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. IX Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXAQU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000.

