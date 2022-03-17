Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of in the range of $32.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $707,115.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

