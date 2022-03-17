Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 387.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box comprises about 1.8% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. 484,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,773. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,847 shares of company stock worth $160,758. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

