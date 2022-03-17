Jack Lee Hess Purchases 2,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Lee Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00.

DGICA opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DGICA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

