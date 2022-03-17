Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Acquires $16,875,000.00 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $16,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00.

JHG stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

