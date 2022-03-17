Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 290,986 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,609,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01).

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

