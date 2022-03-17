Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 2,122,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 290,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

