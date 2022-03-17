JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $216,391,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

