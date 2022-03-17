Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 534 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $330.07. 510,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,041. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $261.21 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.65 and its 200-day moving average is $341.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

