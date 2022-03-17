John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

