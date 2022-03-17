John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 80,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

