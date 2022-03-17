Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

