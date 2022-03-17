JOYY Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

YY opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JOYY by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in JOYY by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

