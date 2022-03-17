JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

YY stock traded up $16.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. 4,690,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74. JOYY has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $118.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

