JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $97.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.
YY opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74.
JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.