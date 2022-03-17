JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Benchmark

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $97.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

YY opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

