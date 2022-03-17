JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Target Price to €2.70

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.