JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.45 ($55.44).

STM opened at €37.78 ($41.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €39.21 and its 200 day moving average is €40.07. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($23.57).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

