JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.53.

BIDU opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $278.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

