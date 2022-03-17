JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 115

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 115 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

