JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.