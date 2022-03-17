Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 9,139 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DKS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,649. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $331,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.