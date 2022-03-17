Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 9,139 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
DKS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,649. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $331,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
