Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,223,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jupai worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupai during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jupai during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jupai stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Jupai Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

