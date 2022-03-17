Jw Asset Management, Llc Purchases 10,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00.

ESTA opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 187.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.