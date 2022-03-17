K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Acumen Capital from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s previous close.

KBL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cormark dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.00. The company had a trading volume of 332,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,446. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.