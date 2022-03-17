Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $99,613,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.21. 31,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

