Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KMDA stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

