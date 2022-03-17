Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
KMDA stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03.
KMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Kamada (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
