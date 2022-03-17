Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $11,107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kaman by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,092,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

