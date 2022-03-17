Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 1,667,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,869. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.12.
About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
