Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 1,667,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,869. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.