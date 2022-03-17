Kathleen P. Leneghan Buys 20,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

