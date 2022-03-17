Kathleen P. Leneghan Buys 20,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Invacare (Get Rating)
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
