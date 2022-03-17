KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 598,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,642,768 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $9.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after buying an additional 755,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of KE by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after buying an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,300,000 after buying an additional 1,074,677 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KE (NYSE:BEKE)
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
