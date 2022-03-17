Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $13.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,299,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MBIA by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 244,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.