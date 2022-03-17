Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $13.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of MBI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,299,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MBIA by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 244,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
