Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 838,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 279,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,079. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kemper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

