KeyCorp Cuts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,100.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,854.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,363.32 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

