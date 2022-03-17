KeyCorp Trims Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Target Price to $14.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE:JBI opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

