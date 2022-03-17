KeyCorp Trims Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Target Price to $330.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

MTN stock opened at $267.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.26. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

