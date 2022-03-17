KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,529 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.30. 5,255,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

